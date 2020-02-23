Mithril (MITH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $914,688.00

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, LBank and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $914,688.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008950 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx, LBank, HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex, Gate.io, Bithumb, CoinExchange and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

