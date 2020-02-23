Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 394,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 247,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 507,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

