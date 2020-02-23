Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $332.78 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,101 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $332,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $5,667,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

