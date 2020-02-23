Mixin Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $271.25 or 0.02736180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $129.13 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,056 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

