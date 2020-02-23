Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,630 shares of company stock worth $8,877,749. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

