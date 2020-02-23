Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Boosted by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.00. 833,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,732. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $130.68.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

