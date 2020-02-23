Moin Market Cap Hits $51,979.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, Moin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $51,979.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moin

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,988,537 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

