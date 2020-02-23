Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Momo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Momo in the third quarter worth $178,503,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Momo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,374,000 after purchasing an additional 462,386 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,585,000 after purchasing an additional 297,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Momo by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,268,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,868. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.12. Momo has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

