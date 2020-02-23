Monarch Market Cap Hits $65,638.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Monarch has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $65,638.00 and approximately $126,806.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02929676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,874,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

