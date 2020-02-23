MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016612 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003908 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 183,207,885 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

