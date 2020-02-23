Monkey Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $636.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $227,085.00 and approximately $636.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,295,164 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

