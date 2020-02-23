Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $50,734.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00481137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.06593784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

