Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,797,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.63. 318,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,529. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

