Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $78.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,337. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Monster Beverage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

