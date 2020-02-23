Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00793940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,512,759,924 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.