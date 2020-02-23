Motocoin (MOTO) Price Hits $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Motocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Motocoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $340,899.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Motocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Motocoin

Motocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.