Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $174.23 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.36.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

