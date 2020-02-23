Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Mueller Industries worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

MLI stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

