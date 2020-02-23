MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 8,006,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.