MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,120. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $109.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

