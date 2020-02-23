MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,832,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,926. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

