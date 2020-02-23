MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 637 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.71. 912,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

