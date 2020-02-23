Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

MYL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.15. 4,905,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Mylan has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

