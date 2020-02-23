NAGA (NGC) Price Tops $0.0219 on Top Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, NAGA has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $8,659.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00480815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $647.12 or 0.06551343 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004959 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

