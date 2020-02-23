Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.50 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $454.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, Trade By Trade and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,923.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.17 or 0.04063857 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00759672 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BX Thailand, YoBit, Bittylicious, Bitsane, WEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

