Nano Price Down 6% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00009804 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, RightBTC, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last week, Nano has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $129.09 million and $3.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.02737062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.67 or 0.04014385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00794710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00853321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00097042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009615 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028376 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00633350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Koinex, RightBTC, Nanex, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Coindeal, Gate.io, CoinEx and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

