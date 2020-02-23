Narrative (NRVE) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 44.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. Narrative has a total market cap of $82,816.00 and $5.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02991492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00231816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00143795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

