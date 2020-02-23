National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFG opened at $42.98 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.