National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of National General worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in National General by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 172,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in National General by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGHC stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.59.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

