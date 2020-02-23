National Investment Services of America LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 235,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9,901.2% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 208,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.93. 7,774,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,065. The company has a market capitalization of $390.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.