National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. National Vision has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Vision by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Vision by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

