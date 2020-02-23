Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 106,616 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of ASE Technology worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 350,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,748. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

