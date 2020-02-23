Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 16,188 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $123.62. 1,477,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

