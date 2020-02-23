Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,956 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.27. 1,708,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $152.99 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

