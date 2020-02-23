Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 59,549 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,549 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 914,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,587. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

