Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,091 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.83. 2,868,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.29%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.