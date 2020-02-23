Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,616 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

