Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $2,430,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,038,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,644,960 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.05. 431,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

