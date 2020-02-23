Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 15,310,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,431,662. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,039. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

