Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,742,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

