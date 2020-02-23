Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of eBay worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after buying an additional 1,461,318 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in eBay by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $211,244,000 after buying an additional 1,377,472 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 43.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,576,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,662,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,045. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

