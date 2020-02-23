Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.46% of Landstar System worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

LSTR traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

