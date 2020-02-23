Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $146,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,771,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,601. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

