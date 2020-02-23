Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $277.59. 2,757,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $185.76 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.