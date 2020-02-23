Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,521. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

