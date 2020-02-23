Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $156.93. 3,535,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,663. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.28. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

