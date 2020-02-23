Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Watsco worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 57.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

WSO traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $168.47. The company had a trading volume of 233,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

