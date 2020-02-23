Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 16,286 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 14.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ResMed by 278.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

NYSE:RMD traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $173.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock worth $6,222,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

