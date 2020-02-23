Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 174,769 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,769 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 122,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 9,367,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.