Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 19,590 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.20.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,267.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,716 shares of company stock worth $85,093,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,249. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

